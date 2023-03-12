Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €57.64 ($61.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.36 and its 200 day moving average is €58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €49.79 ($52.97) and a 52-week high of €90.14 ($95.89).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Stories

