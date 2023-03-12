Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,420 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $18,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,548 shares in the company, valued at $217,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:PMT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
