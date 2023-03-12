Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,420 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $18,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,548 shares in the company, valued at $217,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

