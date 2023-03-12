SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.39

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.39 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.39 ($1.05), with a volume of 158809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Helen Clarkson acquired 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,383.45). Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

