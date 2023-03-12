Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,709,580 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Seagen were worth $110,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Seagen Trading Down 0.6 %

SGEN stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.