SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.14 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00433307 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.85 or 0.29288690 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.