Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Bindi Foyle Sells 28,391 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 165.40 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £693.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,308.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. Senior plc has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.86) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.02).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

