SentinelOne (S) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 821,460 shares of company stock worth $12,787,357. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.