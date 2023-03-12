SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,366.33 Average PT from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,366.33.

Several research firms have commented on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $22.20 on Thursday. SGS has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

