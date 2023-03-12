SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SI-BONE worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,756 shares of company stock worth $1,330,276 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Down 5.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.