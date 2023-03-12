Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

