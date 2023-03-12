Snap One (SNPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Snap One

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

