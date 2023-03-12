Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $219.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLOIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

