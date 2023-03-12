SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

