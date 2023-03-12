Sovos Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $187,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $580,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

