SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.