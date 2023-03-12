Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Bill Thomas Purchases 27,431 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18).

LON SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

