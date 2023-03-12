Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 462 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $15,176.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,451 shares in the company, valued at $310,465.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

