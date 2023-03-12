SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1195398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Specifically, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. TD Securities decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Further Reading

