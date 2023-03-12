Stella-Jones Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJ. National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.2 %

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

SJ stock opened at C$55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

