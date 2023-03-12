Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPCR) Quiet Period To End on March 15th

Structure Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 15th. Structure Therapeutics had issued 10,740,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $161,100,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $23.54 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

