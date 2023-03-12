Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

