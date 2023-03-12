Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHG shares. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

