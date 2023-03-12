Summit Global Investments Has $174,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

