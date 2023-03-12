Summit Global Investments Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 112.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Celanese by 1,142.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.