Summit Global Investments Has $247,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

