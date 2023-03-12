Summit Global Investments Invests $215,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

