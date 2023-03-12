Summit Global Investments Makes New $203,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $90.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

