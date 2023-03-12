Summit Global Investments Makes New $211,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

