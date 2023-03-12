Summit Global Investments Makes New $227,000 Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.

Shares of SHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

