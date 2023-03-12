Summit Global Investments Makes New $232,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Assurant Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

