Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 8,500 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $387,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $831,825 in the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

