Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

