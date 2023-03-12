Summit Global Investments Sells 14,600 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Daseke were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $2,268,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 65.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

