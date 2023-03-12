Summit Global Investments Sells 204 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree Price Performance

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

