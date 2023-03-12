Summit Global Investments Takes $135,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,309 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

