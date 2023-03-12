Summit Global Investments Takes $234,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

