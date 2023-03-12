Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $22.55. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 25,755 shares changing hands.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,941,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,832,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,941,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

