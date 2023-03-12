Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SGHC stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

