Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

