Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Up ∞

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

