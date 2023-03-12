SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Maxim Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $106.04, but opened at $39.40. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11,307,313 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

