Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,121.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 202,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.