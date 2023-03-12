TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of TC Energy worth $1,464,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

