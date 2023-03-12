Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 171,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.