Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,060 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5,206.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329,215 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

