Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

