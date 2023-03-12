Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

