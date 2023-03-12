Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.