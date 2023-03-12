Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 70.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 226,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 102,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $77.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.