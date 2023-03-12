Teza Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Raymond James raised Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.